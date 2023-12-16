Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

