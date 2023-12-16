Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

VTR stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4,939.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

