Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,624,000 after purchasing an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.