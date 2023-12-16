Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

