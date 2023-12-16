Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

