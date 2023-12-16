Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 17,000 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

