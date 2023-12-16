Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 31,100 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perficient by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,449 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,482 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,097 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.