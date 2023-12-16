Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 32,400 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Belden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

