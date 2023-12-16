Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 4,800 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE stock opened at $574.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.05.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
