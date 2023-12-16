Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 4,800 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $574.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.