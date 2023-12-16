Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 48,800 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $11,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

