Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 52,507 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,826 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.5 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.