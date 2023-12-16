Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $2.98 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.28 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.