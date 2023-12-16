Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.19 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,887 shares of company stock worth $5,577,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

