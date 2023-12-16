Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.34 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

