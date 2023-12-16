Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.59 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teradata by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TDC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

