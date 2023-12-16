Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.86 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.75 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

