Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $4.78 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average of $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
