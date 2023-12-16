Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $4.78 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average of $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

