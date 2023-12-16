Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $5.36 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FRT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

