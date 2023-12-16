Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.