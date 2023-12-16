VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 378 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

