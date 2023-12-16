VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $26,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

