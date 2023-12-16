VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $26,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

