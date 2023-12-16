VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 441.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,294,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $271.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

