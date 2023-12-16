VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,336 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 468,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 775,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 742,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

