VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 411 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.