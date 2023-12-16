Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of VHIBF opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

