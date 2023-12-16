Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
