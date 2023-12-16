Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Sells $147,108,000.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivid Seats Price Performance
Vivid Seats stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
