Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Sells $147,108,000.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.