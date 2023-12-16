Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,032,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 6,053,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,387.8 days.
Shares of VNNVF opened at $30.99 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
