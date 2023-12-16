Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,032,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 6,053,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,387.8 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $30.99 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vonovia

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

