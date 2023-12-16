Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.99. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 12,292 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,472,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 614,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.