Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $20.79 on Friday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

