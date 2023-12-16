Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Wajax Price Performance
OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $20.79 on Friday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.
Wajax Company Profile
