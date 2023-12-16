Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of WD stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

