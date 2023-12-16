Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 43,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.