Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 14,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

WOSGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC cut shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

