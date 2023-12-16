WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $43,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

