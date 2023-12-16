Wells Fargo & Company Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $36.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

