WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

