WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $12.97 on Friday. WH Group has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.