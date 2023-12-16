Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

