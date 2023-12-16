WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.89 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.