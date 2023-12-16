WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.07 and last traded at $95.32. 3,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.08.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

