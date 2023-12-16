WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84. 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Get WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.