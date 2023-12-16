Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tigo Energy and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wolfspeed 1 8 6 0 2.33

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 286.67%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Wolfspeed $929.90 million 5.84 -$329.90 million ($5.66) -7.66

This table compares Tigo Energy and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tigo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

Risk & Volatility

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74% Wolfspeed -80.46% -14.17% -3.65%

Summary

Wolfspeed beats Tigo Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

