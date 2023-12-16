Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 384,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

