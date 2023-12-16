Zacks Research Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

