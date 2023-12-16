Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

