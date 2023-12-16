Zacks Research Weighs in on Core Laboratories Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $576,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 753.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

