Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

