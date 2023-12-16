Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

