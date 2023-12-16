ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

